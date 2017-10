BRIEF-Bank DNB starts new buyback programme

Sept 21 (Reuters) - DNB ASA:

* DNB ASA INITIATING A NEW SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME

* NEW SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME WOULD ALSO COMPRISE UP TO 0.5% OF ITS REGISTERED SHARES, REPRESENTING A TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY 8.1 MILLION SHARES.

* UP TO APPROXIMATELY 5.4 MILLION OF SHARES COMPRISED BY SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME WILL BE REPURCHASED IN OPEN MARKET.

* REMAINING SHARES WILL BE REDEEMED FROM STATE OF NORWAY THROUGH MINISTRY OF TRADE, INDUSTRY AND FISHERIES, ACCORDING TO AN AGREEMENT BETWEEN DNB ASA AND STATE OF NORWAY AND SUBJECT TO APPROVAL FROM DNB ASA‘S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN 2018.

* DNB ASA WILL SEEK APPROVAL FROM ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN 2018 FOR CANCELLATION OF REPURCHASED SHARES AND A CORRESPONDING REDEMPTION OF PROPORTIONATE NUMBER OF SHARES OWNED BY STATE OF NORWAY. FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Reporting By Oslo Newsroom)