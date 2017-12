Dec 19 (Reuters) - BANK HANDLOWY:

* THE POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY (KNF) INFORMS ABOUT ADDITIONAL ADD-ON FOR BANK IN AMOUNT OF 1.8%

* ADD-ON IS USED IN COMMERCIAL BANKS’ DIVIDEND POLICY, MEASURING BANK‘S SENSITIVITY TO AN UNFAVORABLE MACROECONOMIC SCENARIO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)