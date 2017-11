Nov 28 (Reuters) - Bank Hapoalim Bm:

* ISRAEL‘S BANK HAPOALIM Q3 NET PROFIT 469 MILLION SHEKELS VERSUS 699 MILLION SHEKELS

* HAPOALIM SAYS PROFIT 861 MILLION SHEKELS EXCLUDING U.S. TAX PROBE PROVISION, DISCONTINUATION OF SWISS BANK ACTIVITY

* BANK HAPOALIM TO PAY DIVIDEND OF 188 MILLION SHEKELS FOR Q3 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tova Cohen)