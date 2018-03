March 6 (Reuters) - Bank Leumi Le Israel Bm:

* ISRAEL’S BANK LEUMI Q4 NET PROFIT 854 MILLION SHEKELS VERSUS 443 MILLION SHEKELS

* BANK LEUMI Q4 NET PROFIT VIEW 823.6 MILLION SHEKELS -REUTERS POLL

* BANK LEUMI SAYS TO BUY BACK UP TO 700 MILLION SHEKELS OF ITS OWN SHARES

* BANK LEUMI SAYS TO PAY DIVIDEND OF 342 MILLION SHEKELS FOR Q4 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Steven Scheer)