BRIEF-Bank Muscat Plans To Raise USD Funds Under EMTN Programme

March 1 (Reuters) - BANK MUSCAT:

* SAYS PLANNING TO RAISE US DOLLAR FUNDS UNDER ITS EURO MEDIUM TERM NOTE (EMTN) PROGRAMME WHICH IS LISTED ON THE IRELAND STOCK EXCHANGE ‍​

* SAYS WILL ENGAGE BANKS TO ACT AS JOINT LEAD MANAGERS AND BOOK RUNNERS TO ARRANGE FIXED INCOME INVESTOR MEETINGS COMMENCING ON MARCH 4, 2018‍​

* SAYS BENCHMARK USD REGULATION S ONLY BOND OFFERING WILL FOLLOW INVESTOR MEETINGS, AMOUNT AND TENOR OF BOND WILL BE SUBJECT TO MARKET CONDITIONS Source: (bit.ly/2FEZuC3)