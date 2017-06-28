FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Bank Of America announces repurchase of $12 billion in common stock from July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 28, 2017 / 9:14 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Bank Of America announces repurchase of $12 billion in common stock from July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Bank Of America Corp

* Bank of America announces increases to quarterly common stock dividend and common share repurchase program‍​

* Bank of america corp - board plans to increase quarterly dividend by 60 percent to $0.12 per share, beginning in the third quarter of 2017.

* Bank of America - board authorized the repurchase of $12 billion in common stock from july 1, 2017 through june 30, 2018

* Bank of America - board also authorized repurchases to offset shares awarded under equity-based compensation plans, estimated to be about $0.9 billion Source text :(bit.ly/2s3mXVL) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.