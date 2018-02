BRIEF-Bank Of America Board Approves 2017 Incentive Compensation For Executive Officers‍​

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Bank Of America Corp:

* BANK OF AMERICA CORP - BOARD APPROVED 2017 INCENTIVE COMPENSATION FOR CO‘S EXECUTIVE OFFICERS, INCLUDING CHAIRMAN AND CEO BRIAN T. MOYNIHAN‍​

* BANK OF AMERICA CORP - BRIAN MOYNIHAN’S ANNUAL BASE SALARY REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1.5 MILLION - SEC FILING

* BANK OF AMERICA CORP - AGGREGATE VALUE OF BRIAN MOYNIHAN’S 2017 EQUITY INCENTIVE AWARD IS $21.5 MILLION, 50% OF WHICH IS PERFORMANCE RSUS Source text: (bit.ly/2H3rfoa) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)