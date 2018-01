Jan 18 (Reuters) - Bank Of Ayudhya Pcl:

* FY NET INTEREST MARGIN RECORDED AT 3.74 PCT, UNCHANGED FROM 2016‍​

* AS AT DEC 31, 2017, NPL RATIO IMPROVED TO 2.05 PCT, COMPARED TO 2.21 PCT IN DECEMBER 2016