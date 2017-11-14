FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bank of Baroda CEO says co trying to contain net NPA at current level
November 14, 2017 / 12:55 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

BRIEF-Bank of Baroda CEO says co trying to contain net NPA at current level

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Bank of Baroda CEO P.S. Jayakumar speaking at a news conference:

* Says ‍​stressed assets ratio at 13.99 percent at end Sept versus 14.32 percent in June

* Says co has exposure to 10 accounts in first RBI list for bankruptcy cases, and to 18 in RBI second list

* Says needs around 4.5 billion rupees extra provisioning for borrowers in first RBI list for bankruptcy proceedings

* Says needs about 8 billion rupees of extra provisioning for cos in second RBI list for potential bankruptcy proceedings

* Says co trying to contain net NPA at current level

* Says co has 90 billion rupees to 110 billion rupees of loans under “watch list”

* Says co looking to raise funds via AT1 bonds and possibly by share sale this financial year

* Says co looking for 15 percent full year domestic loan growth Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
