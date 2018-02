Feb 20 (Reuters) - Bank Of Baroda Ltd:

* SAYS BANK HAS EXPOSURE OF 4.57 BILLION RUPEES ON ROTOMAC GLOBAL UNDER CONSORTIUM ARRANGEMENT WITH 6 OTHER BANKS

* SAYS ACCOUNT WAS DECLARED NPA BY BANK ON OCT 3, 2015 AND HAS BEEN 100 PERCENT PROVIDED FOR