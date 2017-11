Oct 31 (Reuters) -

* Bank of Canada’s Poloz: elevated household debt represents ongoing vulnerability of economy to other shocks

* BoC’s Poloz: we’ll be monitoring how households are reacting to those debt levels

* BoC’s Poloz: confident financial system itself is not a source of risk

* BoC’s Poloz: the risks are truly two-sided on inflation, we’re much more preoccupied with downside risks

* BoC’s Poloz testimony ends Further coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)