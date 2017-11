Nov 2 (Reuters) - Bank Of China Ltd

* Announces ‍completion of issuance of tier-2 capital bonds​

* ‍bonds are all fixed rate bonds with a term of 10 years and coupon rate of 4.45%.​

* ‍funds raised from issuance of bonds will be used to replenish bank's tier-2 capital​