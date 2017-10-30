FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bank of China posts financial results for Q3, Jan-Sept
Sections
Featured
Two ex-Trump aides charged in Russia probe, third pleads guilty
U.S.
Two ex-Trump aides charged in Russia probe, third pleads guilty
China considers three-year jail terms for disrespecting flag
China
China considers three-year jail terms for disrespecting flag
Mo Farah splits with coach Salazar, moving back to London
Sport
Mo Farah splits with coach Salazar, moving back to London
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 30, 2017 / 9:14 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Bank of China posts financial results for Q3, Jan-Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Bank of China Ltd

* Says Q3 net interest margin at 1.85 percent versus 1.84 percent at end-June

* Says Q3 NPL ratio at 1.41 percent versus 1.38 percent at end-June

* Says Q3 net profit 41.82 billion yuan ($6.29 billion)

* Says 9-month net profit 145.51 billion yuan

* Says Q3 common equity tier 1 capital adequacy ratio at 11.15 percent versus 11.37 percent at end-December

Source text in English: bit.ly/2zReKaR

Further company coverage:

$1 = 6.6455 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.