Dec 14 (Reuters) - Bank Of Chongqing Co Ltd:

* Proposed Issuance Of U.S.$750,000,000 5.40% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Offshore Preference Shares

* PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF U.S.$750 MILLION 5.40% NON-CUMULATIVE PERPETUAL OFFSHORE PREFERENCE SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: