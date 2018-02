Feb 1 (Reuters) - Bank of Communications Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT PLANS TO SET UP BRANCH IN MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA

* SAYS UNIT PLANS TO BOOST CAPITAL OF FINANCE LEASING SUBSIDIARY BY 7.0 BILLION YUAN ($1.11 billion)TO 8.5 BILLION YUAN