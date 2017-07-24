FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2017 / 12:43 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii Q2 earnings per share $1.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Bank Of Hawaii Corp

* Bank of hawaii corporation second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.05

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.52per share

* Bank of hawaii-economic conditions in hawaii continue to remain positive due to active construction industry, growing tourism, strong real estate market

* Bank of hawaii-net interest income, on taxable equivalent basis, for q2 was $115.3 million, an increase of $8.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

