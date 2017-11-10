FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bank of India ‍NIM improves to 2.15 pct in September
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
the week ahead
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
How Saudi Crown Prince purged royal family rivals
saudi arabia
How Saudi Crown Prince purged royal family rivals
In 'Fiji-on-Rhine', islanders stress climate risks
environment
In 'Fiji-on-Rhine', islanders stress climate risks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 10, 2017 / 9:58 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

BRIEF-Bank of India ‍NIM improves to 2.15 pct in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Bank Of India Ltd

* Says ‍NIM improved from 1.99 percent in June 2017 to 2.15 percent in September, 2017​ Source text: [Bank of India announced its audited results for the Q2 FY 2017-18, following approval by its Board of Directors on November 10, 2017. Highlights of Financial Results: ** Q-2 Net Profits rose by 40.94% Y-o-Y. ** Sequentially, Net Profits shot up by 104.08% ** NIM improved from 1.99% in June 2017 to 2.15% in September,2017 ** Gross NPA Ratio, which has declined for consecutive for four quarters. ** Provision Coverage Ratio improves to 65.23% from 55.23% in September,2016] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.