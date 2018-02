Feb 21 (Reuters) - Bank Of India Ltd:

* BANK OF INDIA CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM ON ROTOMAC OWNER FLEES COUNTRY AFTER TAKING 8 BILLION RUPEES LOAN‍​

* SANCTIONED CREDIT FACILITIES TO ROTOMAC GROUP COMPANIES IN THE PAST ‍​

* SAYS PRESENTLY, THERE IS NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM NEWS ITEM ON BANK

* SAYS BANK MADE 100 PERCENT PROVISIONS ON AMOUNT OUTSTANDING RELATING TO ROTOMAC GROUP COS