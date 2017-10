BRIEF-Bank of Ireland says any further tracker mortgage provisions manageable

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Bank Of Ireland Group Plc:

* SAYS CONTINUES TO TRADE IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS IN Q3 2017‍

* NET INTEREST INCOME WAS IN LINE WITH FIRST HALF OF 2017​

* ‍NET INTEREST MARGIN FOR 9 MONTHS TO SEPTEMBER 2017 WAS 2.34%​

* ‍BUSINESS INCOME HAS REMAINED IN LINE WITH FIRST HALF OF 2017​

* ‍CUSTOMER LOAN VOLUMES WERE EUR 77 BILLION AT END OF SEPTEMBER 2017​

* ‍CUSTOMER DEPOSITS EUR 75 BILLION AND WHOLESALE FUNDING EUR 13 BILLION AT END OF SEPTEMBER 2017​

* ‍NON-PERFORMING EXPOSURES REDUCED BY EUR 0.4 BILLION SINCE END OF JUNE 2017 TO EUR 7.7 BILLION AT END OF SEPTEMBER 2017

* IMPAIRED LOANS REDUCED BY EUR 0.4 BILLION TO EUR 5.0 BILLION​ SINCE END OF JUNE 2017 TO END OF SEPTEMBER 2017

* ‍FULLY LOADED CET 1 RATIO INCREASED BY 30BPS FROM 12.5% AT END OF JUNE 2017 TO 12.8% AT END OF SEPTEMBER 2017

* ADDITIONAL PROVISION ON TRACKER MORTGAGE EXAMINATION REVIEW​ REQUIRED, SEES THIS TO BE MANAGEABLE IN CONTEXT OF CO‘S CAPITAL POSITION ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: