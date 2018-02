BRIEF-Bank Of Montreal Amends Its Normal Course Issuer Bid To Repurchase For Cancellation Up To An Additional 7 Million Of Its Common Shares

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Bank Of Montreal:

* BANK OF MONTREAL AMENDS ITS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID TO REPURCHASE FOR CANCELLATION UP TO AN ADDITIONAL 7 MILLION OF ITS COMMON SHARES

* BANK OF MONTREAL - RECEIVED APPROVALS FROM TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE AND OFFICE OF SUPERINTENDENT OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS CANADA TO AMEND EXISTING NCIB

* BANK OF MONTREAL - AMENDMENT TO EXISTING NCIB INCREASES NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES CO MAY REPURCHASE FOR CANCELLATION TO 22 MILLION COMMON SHARES