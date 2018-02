Feb 8 (Reuters) - Bank Of Montreal:

* BANK OF MONTREAL TO REDEEM $900,000,000 6.17% SERIES F MEDIUM-TERM NOTES FIRST TRANCHE

* BANK OF MONTREAL - ‍INTENTION TO REDEEM ALL $900 MILLION SERIES F MEDIUM-TERM NOTES FIRST TRANCHE ON MARCH 28, 2018​