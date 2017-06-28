FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Bank of New York Mellon-board repurchase of up to $2.6 bln of co's stock, par value $0.01 per share, over four-quarter period ‍​
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 28, 2017 / 9:14 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Bank of New York Mellon-board repurchase of up to $2.6 bln of co's stock, par value $0.01 per share, over four-quarter period ‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Bank Of New York Mellon Corp:

* Bank of New York Mellon-board approves repurchase of up to $2.6 billion of co's stock, par value $0.01 per share, over a four-quarter period ‍​

* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - the board also approved the additional repurchase of up to $500 million of the company’s common stock

* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - new common stock repurchase plan replaces all previously authorized common stock repurchase plans

* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - 2017 capital plan also includes about 26 percent increase to company’s quarterly cash dividend, commencing as early as q3 of 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2ujw6dK) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.