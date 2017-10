Oct 25 (Reuters) - Bank Of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd -

* Butterfield reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 core earnings per share $0.73

* Q3 earnings per share $0.74

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍Loan portfolio totalled $3.7 billion at 30 September 2017, approximately flat from year-end 2016​

* Net interest income for Q3 2017 was $74.3 million, an increase of $2.8 million last quarter