BRIEF-Bank of Zhengzhou says approvals from CSRC regarding issuance of offshore preference shares

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Bank of Zhengzhou Co Ltd

* Announcement in relation to the approvals from the CSRC and the CBRC Henan Office concerning the non-public issuance of offshore preference shares

* Bank received ”approval concerning issuance of offshore preference shares by Bank Of Zhengzhou Co., Ltd. Dated September 25, 2017 issued by CSRC

* CSRC approved bank's non-public issuance of up to 80 million offshore preference shares, with each share having a par value of RMB100