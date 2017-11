Nov 29 (Reuters) - Bank Saint Petersburg:

* SAYS ‍NET INCOME REACHED ALL-TIME BEST RUB 5.7 BILLION FOR 9M 2017, INCLUDING RUB 2.4 BILLION FOR 3Q 2017​

* SAYS ‍NET INTEREST INCOME (NII) AMOUNTED TO RUB 14.6 BILLION FOR 9M 2017 (-9.2% COMPARED WITH 9M 2016)​

* SAYS ‍AS AT OCTOBER 1, 2017, SHARE OF PROBLEM LOANS AMOUNTED TO 15.6% (15.2% AS AT JANUARY 1, 2017)​

* SAYS ‍NET INTEREST MARGIN (NIM) AMOUNTED 4.0% FOR Q3​

* ‍PROVISION CHARGE FOR 9M 2017 AMOUNTED TO RUB 7.2 BILLION Source text for Eikon:

