Feb 23 (Reuters) - Bankia SA:

* SAYS BUYS FOR 225 MILLION EUROS STAKE IN BANKING-ASSURANCE BUSINESS ‍​

* TO HOLD 100 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF TWO INSURANCE BUSINESSES ACQUIRED FROM AHORRO ANDALUZ AND AVIVA EUROPE‍​

* DEAL ENDS BANKING-ASSURANCE ALLIANCE WITH AVIVA EUROPE, SE