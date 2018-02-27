BRIEF-Bankia says may return capital to shareholders via dividend, share buyback

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Spain’s Bankia Chairman Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri:

* Says available options to return capital to shareholders include via share buybacks or an extraordinary dividend, though a decision has yet to be taken

* Says has seen interest from institutional investors over the privatisation of the lender and that now is a good time to move

* Says acquisitions are not seen as part of the current strategic plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)