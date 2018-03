March 1 (Reuters) - BANKNORDIK P/F:

* BANKNORDIK COMPLETES SALE AND LEASEBACK OF HEAD OFFICE PROPERTY FOR DKK 140M

* ‍TRANSACTION TRIGGERS A PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE OF DKK 70M AND A CAPITAL RELIEF OF 0.7 PERCENTAGE POINTS​

* ‍IS ADJUSTING ITS FY2018 NET PROFIT GUIDANCE UPWARDS FROM EARLIER ANNOUNCED DKK 100-150M TO DKK 150-200M.​

* ‍GUIDANCE ON OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE IMPAIRMENT CHARGES IN RANGE OF DKK 160-200M IS RECONFIRMED.​