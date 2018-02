BRIEF-BankNordik Q4 Operating Profit Rises To DKK 97 Mln

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Banknordik P/F:

* OPERATING PROFIT INCREASED TO DKK 97M IN Q4 2017 FROM DKK 42M IN Q3 2017

* RECORDED PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF DKK 92M IN Q4 2017 COMPARED TO A PROFIT OF DKK 30M IN Q3 2017

* Q4 NET INTEREST INCOME DKK ‍95​ MILLION VERSUS DKK 100 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BOARD WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF DKK 40M FOR 2017 (DKK 4 PER SHARE)

* NET INSURANCE INCOME WAS DKK 12M IN Q4 2017 COMPARED TO DKK 13M IN Q3 2017

* OPERATING COSTS ARE EXPECTED TO STAY FLAT COMPARED TO 2017

* NET PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF DKK 100-150M IN 2018

* EXPECTS PROFIT BEFORE IMPAIRMENT CHARGES, NON-RECURRING ITEMS, VALUE ADJUSTMENTS AND TAX IN RANGE OF DKK 160-200M IN 2018