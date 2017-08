July 3 (Reuters) - Bankrate Inc:

* Bankrate to be acquired by Red Ventures for $14.00 per share

* Bankrate Inc - merger agreement has been unanimously approved by Bankrate's board of directors

* Says transaction enterprise value of $1.4 billion

* Bankrate Inc - merger agreement has been unanimously approved by Bankrate's board of directors.