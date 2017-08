BRIEF-Banner Corporation Q2 earnings per share $0.77

July 26 (Reuters) - Banner Corp

* Banner Corporation second quarter net income increases to $25.5 million, or $0.77 per diluted share; fueled by strong net interest income, increased deposit fees and mortgage banking revenues

* Q2 earnings per share $0.77

* Q2 revenue rose 6 percent to $122.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 net interest income, before provision for loan losses increased 7% compared to $93.1 million in q2 a year ago

* Banner Corp qtrly ‍net interest margin was 4.33% for current quarter, compared to 4.25% in preceding quarter​