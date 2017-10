Aug 8 (Reuters) - BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENEVE

* H1 NET PROFIT WAS UP 10% AT CHF 47 MILLION

* ENDED ITS HALF-YEAR WITH A GROWTH OF 23% IN ITS OPERATING PROFIT WHICH CAME OUT AT A RECORD LEVEL OF CHF 65.6 MILLION‍​

* FOR THE FULL YEAR 2017, THE BANK EXPECTS OPERATING PROFITABILITY TO BE HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR

* H1 OPERATING INCOME INCREASED BY 8.2%, AT CHF 183.1 MILLION Source text - bit.ly/2vJRaij Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)