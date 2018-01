BRIEF-Banro Announces Court Approval Of Sale And Investment Solicitation Process

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Banro Corp:

* BANRO ANNOUNCES COURT APPROVAL OF SALE AND INVESTMENT SOLICITATION PROCESS, AVAILABILITY UNDER DIP FACILITY AND EXTENSION OF STAY UNDER RESTRUCTURING PROCEEDINGS

* BANRO CORP - ‍IT HAS OBTAINED AN EXTENSION OF STAY OF PROCEEDINGS IN CCAA PROCEEDINGS TO MARCH 30, 2018​

* BANRO CORP - $20 MILLION INTERIM FINANCING FACILITY (DIP FACILITY) EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE TO CO SOMETIME DURING WEEK ENDING JAN 27

* BANRO CORP - SALES AND INVESTMENT SOLICITATION PROCESS (SISP) WILL COMMENCE ON OR ABOUT JAN 22