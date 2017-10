Oct 25 (Reuters) - Banro Corp

* Banro announces q3 2017 production results and gold delivery deferrals

* Banro -‍ Twangiza & Namoya produced 30,297 ounces of gold and 18,533 ounces of gold, respectively, in Q3 for combined 48,830 ounces of gold during Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: