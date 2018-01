Jan 25 (Reuters) - Baolingbao Biology Co Ltd:

* SAYS UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO BUY 2.0 BILLION SHARES IN CHINA REGENERATIVE MEDICINE INTERNATIONAL, OR 11.4 PERCENT STAKE, FOR HK$360 MILLION ($46.05 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2Dze5gs Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.8170 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)