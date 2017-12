BRIEF-Barclays Bank Updates on Proposed Structural Changes to Barclays Group Due To Ring-Fencing​‍

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc:

* BARCLAYS BANK PLC - ‍PROPOSED CHANGES TO STRUCTURE OF BARCLAYS GROUP DUE TO RING-FENCING​‍

* TWO ENTITIES WILL OPERATE ALONGSIDE, BUT INDEPENDENTLY FROM, ONE ANOTHER AS PART OF BARCLAYS GROUP UNDER BARCLAYS PLC​

* ‍INTENDS TO SATISFY REQUIREMENT BY SETTING UP A RING-FENCED BANK, BARCLAYS BANK UK PLC, WHICH WILL BE SEPARATE FROM BARCLAYS BANK PLC

* EXPECTS TO IMPLEMENT RESTRUCTURING, ESTABLISH RING-FENCED BANK IN APRIL, AHEAD OF JAN 1 LEGISLATIVE DEADLINE FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF RING-FENCING​

* ‍HEARING IS SCHEDULED IN NOVEMBER 2017 FOR COURT TO INITIATE PROCESS TO CONSIDER AND APPROVE SCHEME​

* ‍SECURED FUNDING PROGRAMMES ​OF BARCLAYS BANK WHICH RELATE TO ASSETS TRANSFERRING TO RING-FENCED BANK WILL TRANSFER TO BARCLAYS BANK UK

* ‍FINAL COMPOSITION OF ASSETS,LIABILITIES WHICH ARE TO REMAIN IN BARCLAYS BANK MAY DIFFER FROM BARCLAYS’ CURRENT EXPECTATIONS​

* ‍FOLLOWING TRANSFERS OF ASSETS & LIABILITIES TO BARCLAYS BANK UK, BARCLAYS BANK WILL DISTRIBUTE TO BARCLAYS EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF BARCLAYS BANK UK​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: