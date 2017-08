July 28 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc

* Barclays h1 profit before tax 2.341 billion stg

* Barclays h1 cet ratio at 13.1 percent

* Barclays h1 attributable loss before tax of 1.211 billion stg due to africa sale

* Barclays 700 million stg charge for payment protection insurance mis-selling

* Barclays non-core division reduced to 23 billion stg risk-weighted assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)