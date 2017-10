Oct 16 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc

* Barclays hires Amit Goel and Chris Manners as co-heads of European banks equity research

* Goel was most recently at Exane covering investment banks

* Manners joins from Morgan Stanley, where he spent 13 years covering UK banks. He will cover UK banks for Barclays Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)