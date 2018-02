BRIEF-Barclays says been charged by SFO over loan

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc:

* ‍BARCLAYS SAYS UK SERIOUS FRAUD OFFICE HAS TODAY CHARGED BARCLAYS BANK PLC WITH SAME OFFENCE IN RESPECT OF LOAN AS CHARGED AGAINST BARCLAYS PLC ON 20 JUNE 2017​

* ‍BARCLAYS PLC AND BARCLAYS BANK PLC INTEND TO DEFEND RESPECTIVE CHARGES BROUGHT AGAINST THEM.​

* ‍BARCLAYS DOES NOT EXPECT THERE TO BE AN IMPACT ON ITS ABILITY TO SERVE ITS CUSTOMERS AND CLIENTS AS A CONSEQUENCE OF CHARGE HAVING BEEN BROUGHT.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Huw Jones)