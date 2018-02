BRIEF-Barco FY EBITDA Up 21.7% At EUR 107.1‍​ Million

Feb 8 (Reuters) - BARCO NV:

* FY REVENUE EUR ‍​1.08 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.10 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA EUR 107.1‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 88.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS EUR ‍​24.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 11.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES FURTHER MARGIN IMPROVEMENT ON FLAT SALES FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017‍​

* FY 2017 PROPOSAL TO INCREASE THE DIVIDEND TO 2.10 EUR

* FREE CASH FLOW OF 40.0 MILLION EUR, DOWN FROM 57.4 MILLION EUR

* END-FY ORDER BOOK AT EUR 318.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 320.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY ORDER INTAKE AT EUR 1.11 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.08 BILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECT 2018 EXCLUDES IMPACT OF NEW CINEMA JOINT VENTURE AND NEW OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE IN BARCOCFG

* OUTLOOK ON SALES TO HAVE UNFAVORABLE CURRENCY COMPARISON FOR H1 OFFSET BY STRONGER SALES ON COMPARABLE CURRENCY BASIS H2 Source text : bit.ly/2Ea0bBU Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)