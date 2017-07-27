FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 days ago
BRIEF-Bard announces Q2 earnings per share $1.86
July 27, 2017 / 8:32 PM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Bard announces Q2 earnings per share $1.86

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - C R Bard Inc

* Bard announces second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.86

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 5 to 6 percent

* Q2 sales $979.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $976.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* C R Bard Inc - Maintaining its 2017 financial revenue guidance and increasing its adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance

* C R Bard Inc - Full year 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share are projected to be between $11.70 and $11.90

* FY2017 earnings per share view $11.78, revenue view $3.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.92 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

