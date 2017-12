Nov 30 (Reuters) - Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp :

* BARINGTON/HILCO ACQUISITION CORP. ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF MERGER AGREEMENT WITH OOMBA, INC.

* BARINGTON/HILCO ACQUISITION - ENDED DEAL AS OOMBA FAILED TO DELIVER AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ON OR BEFORE MAY 31, 2017

* BARINGTON/HILCO ACQUISITION CORP - TERMINATION OF MERGER AGREEMENT IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY