BRIEF-Barnes Group reports Q3 earnings per share $0.65

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Barnes Group Inc
* Barnes Group Inc. reports third quarter 2017 financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.66
* Q3 earnings per share $0.65
* Q3 sales $357 million versus I/B/E/S view $351 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 sales up 15.5 to 16.5 percent
* Sees Q4 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.84 to $2.89 from continuing operations
* Barnes Group Inc - 2017 expected adjusted net income of $2.84 to $2.89 per diluted share
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.90, revenue view $1.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Barnes Group Inc - 2017 expected organic sales growth of 10.5% to 11.5%
* Barnes Group Inc - For 2017, co anticipates capital expenditures in range of $55 to $60 million
* Barnes Group Inc - For 2017 foreign exchange is not anticipated to have meaningful impact for year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: