FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Barnes & Noble Q4 loss per share $0.19
Sections
Featured
Northern Ireland's DUP concerned over Hammond
Northern Ireland's DUP concerned over Hammond
Northern Ireland's DUP concerned over Hammond
Northern Ireland's DUP concerned over Hammond
Northern Ireland's DUP concerned over Hammond
Northern Ireland's DUP concerned over Hammond
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 22, 2017 / 12:47 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Barnes & Noble Q4 loss per share $0.19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Barnes & Noble Inc:

* Barnes & Noble reports fiscal 2017 year-end financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.19

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 sales $821 million

* Barnes & Noble Inc - for fiscal year 2018, company expects comparable bookstore sales to decline in low single digits

* Barnes & Noble Inc - comparable store sales declined 6.3% for Q4

* Barnes & Noble Inc - sees consolidated EBITDA to be approximately $180 million for fiscal year 2018

* Barnes & Noble Inc - for quarter retail generated an operating loss of $15.9 million, while nook incurred an operating loss of $7.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.