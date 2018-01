BRIEF-Barnes & Noble Says ‍Total Sales For Holiday Period Were $953 Mln

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Barnes & Noble Inc:

* BARNES & NOBLE INC - ‍TOTAL SALES FOR HOLIDAY PERIOD WERE $953 MILLION, DECLINING 6.4% AS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR​

* BARNES & NOBLE INC - COMPARABLE STORE SALES ALSO DECLINED 6.4% FOR HOLIDAY PERIOD, WHILE ONLINE SALES DECLINED 4.5%

* BARNES & NOBLE INC - ‍SALES TRENDS “SOFTENED” IN DECEMBER, PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER TRAFFIC​

* BARNES & NOBLE - EXPECTS COMPARABLE STORE SALES TO DECLINE IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018, EXCLUDING ITEMS

* BARNES & NOBLE - EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED EBITDA TO BE IN A RANGE OF $140 MILLION TO $160 MILLION FOR FISCAL 2018, EXCLUDING ITEMS

* BARNES & NOBLE INC - "REMAINS FOCUSED ON EXECUTING ITS STRATEGIC TURNAROUND PLAN"