Dec 19 (Reuters) - Barnwell Industries Inc:

* BARNWELL INDUSTRIES SAYS UNIT ENTERED PURCHASE & SALE AGREEMENT WITH INDEPENDENT THIRD PARTY TO SELL ITS OIL PROPERTIES IN RED EARTH AREA OF ALBERTA

* BARNWELL INDUSTRIES INC SAYS SALES PRICE WAS ABOUT $1.6 MILLION