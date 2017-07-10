BRIEF-Barracuda reports Q1 revenue $94.2 million

July 10 (Reuters) - Barracuda Networks Inc

* Barracuda reports first quarter fiscal 2018 results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.18

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.05

* Q1 revenue $94.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $91.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly gross billings were $105.2 million, compared with $98.2 million in Q1 of fiscal 2017

* Barracuda Networks Inc - Number of active subscribers grew approximately 17% to over 335,000 as of May 31, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: