BRIEF-Barrick Comments On Potential Impact Of Papua New Guinea Earthquake

March 2 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp:

* BARRICK COMMENTS ON POTENTIAL IMPACT OF PAPUA NEW GUINEA EARTHQUAKE

* BARRICK GOLD - ‍CONFIRMED POWER GENERATION FACILITY THAT SUPPLIES ELECTRICITY TO PORGERA JV MINE EXPERIENCED SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE DURING EARTHQUAKE

* BARRICK GOLD CORP - REPORTS THAT ALL PORGERA JOINT VENTURE EMPLOYEES AND CONTRACTORS HAVE BEEN ACCOUNTED FOR, AND NO INJURIES HAVE BEEN REPORTED​

* BARRICK - DOES NOT EXPECT EARTHQUAKE TO IMPACT PRODUCTION TO AN EXTENT THAT WOULD REQUIRE A REVISION TO CONSOLIDATED 2018 GOLD PRODUCTION GUIDANCE

* BARRICK GOLD CORP - ‍UNTIL FULL POWER CAN BE RESTORED, PORGERA JOINT VENTURE MINE​ IS EXPECTED TO OPERATE AT REDUCED CAPACITY