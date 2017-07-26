BRIEF-Barrick Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.22

July 26 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp:
* Barrick reports second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.22
* Q2 earnings per share $0.93
* Q2 revenue $2.16 billion
* Barrick gold corp - total debt was reduced by $309 million in q2
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $2.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Barrick Gold Corp - barrick will begin discussions with government of tanzania next week concerning concentrate export ban
* Barrick Gold Corp says produced 1.432 million ounces of gold in q2 at a cost of sales of $726 per ounce
* Barrick Gold Corp says expect higher cash flow in second half of year
* Barrick Gold Corp qtrly revenue $2,160 million versus $ 2,012 million
* Barrick gold corp - qtrly copper production 104 million pounds versus 103 million pounds
* Barrick gold corp - continue to expect full-year gold production of 5.3-5.6 million ounces
* Barrick gold corp says based on sales mix and current expectations for timing of capital expenditures, expect costs to be higher in q3
* Barrick gold corp - qtrly all-in sustaining costs for copper $2.38 per pound versus $2.14 per pound
* Barrick gold - full-year gold production expectation at a cost of sales of $780-$820 per ounce, and all-in sustaining costs of $720-$770 per ounce
* Barrick gold -continue to expect fy production at veladero of 630,000-730,000 ounces of gold, at cost of sales of $740-$790 per ounce
* Barrick gold - acacia continues to evaluate impact of tanzania's concentrate export ban, and recently enacted legislation, on 2017 production guidance
* Barrick - acacia operations impacted by current ban on concentrate exports account for about six per cent of barrick's 2017 gold production guidance
* Barrick gold -barrick's share of full-year production from veladero, reflecting 50 percent ownership from july 1, expected to be 430,000-480,000 ounces of gold
* Barrick Gold - will begin discussions with government of tanzania next week concerning other issues impacting acacia mining plc's operations in country
* Barrick gold corp - barrick,shandong will evaluate additional investment opportunities on el indio gold belt on the border of Argentina and Chile
* Barrick Gold - intend to reduce total debt from $7.9 billion at start of 2017, to $5 billion by end of 2018-at least half of which co targeting this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: