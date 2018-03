Feb 28 (Reuters) - Basic Energy Services Inc:

* BASIC ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES

* BASIC ENERGY SERVICES - ‍INTENDS TO OFFER $300 MILLION OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2023​

* BASIC ENERGY SERVICES - ‍INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF PROPOSED OFFERING TO REPAY CO'S EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS​